It was a bold gamble that is paying off for two Montreal women.

In a small non-descript warehouse in the central Montreal borough of Hochelaga-Maissoneuve, something unique is happening. The women are creating a food item from a variety of waste products.

Some 1,200 large perforated buckets are stacked in a small plastic covered greenhouse inside the building. From these are growing thousands of oyster mushrooms for their business called Blanc de Gris. read more >>