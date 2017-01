Climate change and civil rights out, respect for law enforcement in.

As Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, his pledge “to rebuild our country” began online with a revamped White House website.

Some of the most noticeable changes from the website’s appearance earlier in the day, aside from the new images of Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence, are the new “top issues” listed in a drop-down selection, each containing their own web page. read more >>