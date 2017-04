Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she's optimistic that the US may not pull out of the Paris climate deal.

During his campaign, US President Donald Trump pledged to take the United States out of the 2015 climate deal reached in Paris. His predecessor, Barack Obama, had signed on to cut carbon emissions by 26 to 28 per cent of 2005 levels by 2025.

But McKenna says she's seeing promising signs the Trump administration "is seriously considering" staying in the agreement. read more >>