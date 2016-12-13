Trudeau Liberals’ National Climate Deal to Have Big Price Tag for Canadians

Canadians will pay billions of dollars more a year to fundamentally change the way the country produces and consumes energy as a result of the new pan-Canadian climate deal.

Both Ottawa and the provincial governments have laid out a portion of the costing for emission-reduction measures including carbon pricing, and the tally – through private and public spending – reaches in the multibillions of dollars per year.

In defending the agreement signed late Friday, federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna argues the higher costs represent an investment in the economy as the global economy transitions to a low-carbon future to combat climate change. read more >>