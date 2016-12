A fire in a recycling truck parked inside an industrial building caused significant damage Saturday afternoon.

The building on Hahn Ct., off Griffith Ave., is primarily used as storage for Brian Leyser Recycling. Trucks were parked inside at the time of the fire which was reported at about 2:15 p.m.

“Someone was there to drop off recycling and he called the fire in. He noticed flames coming from the corner,” said Stratford Fire Capt. Kevin Aitcheson. read more >>