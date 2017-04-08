Trash Piling up at Canada Post Community Mailboxes

t Whistler’s community mailboxes, junk mail is beginning to take on a much more literal meaning.

Some residents are complaining that flyers, unwanted mail and other trash items are beginning to pile up around community mailbox banks, following the removal of the recycling bins that were previously located beside the mailboxes.

While Carney’s Waste Systems has been tasked with cleaning and managing the garbage and recycling at the mailboxes for over two decades — as part of a sub-contract of SNC-Lavalin’s national agreement with Canada Post — that contract came to an end at the end of 2016, Carney’s Waste Systems controller Pat Taylor said. read more >>