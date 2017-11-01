Trash Haulers Rail Against Proposed Metro Vancouver Waste Rules

The group that represents waste haulers in the province isn’t happy about new regulations soon to be voted on by Metro Vancouver.

The regional district says the new rules would cut down on banned trash items, such as recyclables, going to the landfill and would ensure that people using the region’s transfer stations are paying for them.

Under the proposal, any hauler collecting more than 10 tonnes of mixed municipal solid waste per month or operating mechanically unloading vehicles would be required to apply for a commercial hauler licence. read more >>