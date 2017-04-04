Trash Cans in Short Supply in Parts of Distillery District: The Fixer

Nobody looks for a trash bin until they need one. And if there aren’t any, chances are good that their refuse will soon be blowing in the wind.

There may soon be a lot of trash blowing along parts of Mill St., which runs through the heart of the Distillery District, when all those people who throng the area in nice weather can’t find a receptacle for their garbage.

Trevor McLeod emailed to say he moved into the popular Distillery District last year and noticed a troubling absence of bins in which pedestrians can deposit their trash.