Transforming Landfills Into Resources

A landfill can be like a baby: It is helpless to care for itself; while it’s growing, it eats all day; at night when resting, it must be protected from the elements; and it belches constantly. If you’re lucky, it won’t stir up much fuss. If you’re not lucky, the neighbors can become quite annoyed.

Landfills can grow to tremendous size; Puente Hills landfill (now retired) outside Los Angeles—once the largest landfill in the US—grew in 60 years to a 500-foot-tall mountain of trash on a 1,300-acre site. Sadly, for every landfill, the day also comes when it too must be retired and put to rest permanently. While it may sound a little strange, in its afterlife, a landfill can become an even more complex creature than during its heyday. It continues to belch; it continues to require protection from the elements such as rain, wind, and foraging creatures; and the environment around it must be shielded from effluents leaching out from below. Ultimately, a retired landfill will require ongoing care for up to 100 years or more. read more >>