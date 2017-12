Don’t be surprised to see someone rummaging through your blue bin after it’s put out to the curb for collection.

And it won’t be the guy who usually goes down your street, rifling bins for bottles that can be returned for a deposit.

The city is sending out inspectors to see exactly what people are putting in their blue bins and warning them that if it's contaminated with materials that shouldn't be in it, they could end paying a "cost recovery fee" to remove it.