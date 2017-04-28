Too Much Trash Scattered During Recycling Collection

Norfolk council could decide this week whether it’s worth spending more money for a tidier county.

Now that the snow is gone, some on Norfolk council have commented in recent weeks that ditches in many areas are strewn with unsightly litter. Simcoe Coun. Peter Black predicted as much in January when he complained about trash blowing off county garbage and recycling trucks.

County staff has come up with some options. These range from an advertising campaign on the basics of smart recycling to spending as much as $500,000 on new recycling boxes that physically prevent waste from blowing into the street.