Tire Recycling Firm Launches Legal Petition Against BC Government

A crumb rubber company has filed a legal challenge against what it called an unfair “monopoly” in BC’s used-tire recycling program that’s keeping eco fees high and causing environmental harm.

Crumb Rubber Manufacturers Inc. recycles old tires into rubber products used in asphalt, sports fields and playground mulch. It has been trying to crack the BC market since 2014, but has been repeatedly rejected by Tire Stewardship BC, an industry association that operates the province’s tire-recycling program. read more >>