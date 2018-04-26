Timmins residential waste audit underway

× Expand waste audit

The northern Ontario City of Timmins is joining forces with Waste Diversion Ontario and Stewardship Ontario to determine how effectively the city’s residents are dealing with waste and recycling at home.

AET Group Inc. has been contracted for the waste audit taking place from April 23 to May 4.

The information will be used to help understand Ontario’s progress on waste reduction and diversion goals, the City of Timmins said in a statement.

“Waste will not be identified from individual homes,” assured Timmins Manager of Environmental Services, Scott Tam. “Waste will be sorted and weighed the same day it is collected and then recycled or disposed of.”

During the audit, household waste will be collected from a sample of households for the purposes of learning about residential waste composition and how much of it can be, and is, recycled. The waste collected from the households will be combined and sorted into waste categories such as newspaper, glass bottles, food scraps, etc.

Similar waste audits are being conducted in other Ontario municipalities, including Peterborough, London, Simcoe County, Brantford, and Quinte.

The Continuous Improvement Fund (CIF) is a program developed through a partnership between Waste Diversion Ontario, the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, the City of Toronto and Stewardship Ontario to provide grants and loans to Ontario municipalities to execute projects that improve the effectiveness and efficiency of municipal blue box recycling. Industry stewards provide the funding for this program, which evolved from the previous Effectiveness and Efficiency Fund.