Time to Ditch One-time Use Propane Canisters Says Recycling Group

A seasonal recycling dilemma is about to perpetually play out in back lanes, dumpsters and campsites across BC.

The issue at hand relates to disposable, one-time use propane canisters that are routinely and improperly discarded into the waste stream, leaving sanitation workers at risk and campsites littered.

"For us, this is an operational challenge," said Allen Langdon, managing director of Recycle BC. "We're worried about worker safety, which we take seriously. But it's also just a matter of managing this hazardous waste. It doesn't have a home right now and there are certainly not enough places out there available to manage it."