Thrifty Foods in Parksville Now Re-purposing Discarded Produce to Food Bank

Thrifty Foods manager Bill Rutledge had often been asked by customers why his store's discarded produce could not instead be given to the Salvation Army's Food Bank.

Thanks to the efforts of food bank co-ordinator Trina Jiggins, he no longer has to answer those questions.

The food bank earlier this year unveiled its Healthy Choices program, which supplements clients' usual non-perishable food choices with selections of fresh produce and dairy items from Parksville's Thrifty Foods and other donors. read more >>

