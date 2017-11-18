This Tech Startup Is Trying to Tackle Waste in Africa

Kenya has a waste management problem, especially in the country’s capital of Nairobi. As of 2016, Nairobi was producing around 2,400 tons of waste every day but only 38 percent of that trash was collected and less than 10 percent was recycled, according to Kenya’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources. That resulted in the remaining 62 percent being left on illegal dumpsites or getting burned.

Mr. Green Africa, a tech-enabled plastic recycling startup, is trying to help tackle this problem. read more >>

