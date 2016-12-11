This Duo is Recycling Every Part of the Cigarette Butt and Paying Collectors

You smoke a cigarette, ensure that the butt is fully extinguished, and proceed to throw it in the dustbin (the responsible ones amongst us) or on the streets (everyone else). Ever thought about what happens after that? Does the butt decompose? Does anyone recycle it? Or does it end up polluting water bodies and clogging drains? Not many who smoke realise that a cigarette butt is made of cellulose acetate, a plastic filter that is not biodegradable and can be around harming the environment for years once discarded.

Cut to Vishal Kanet and Naman Gupta, residents of Noida, who, when attending a party at a friend’s place, were shocked to see the number of cigarette butts left behind.

There were butts in every corner of the house, which would all be discarded along with the rest of the garbage the next day. Friends for four years, Vishal and Naman were already thinking of starting a company together, and this was their Eureka moment. They decided to start recycling cigarette waste. read more >>