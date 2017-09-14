They Dig Through Dumpsters and Recycling Bins Searching for Value in the Junk

Joseph Parent pushes a shopping cart down a sidewalk in Durand searching for his living on the eve of waste collection day. The 69-year-old cuts a slight figure behind the hefty load of jangling bottles and cans he's gathered under the glow of street lights.

"I don't get no disability or no welfare. This is how I make my living," he says, sporting a green baseball cap, a worn Miller Light T-shirt and a kind grin.

Parent can be counted among the ranks of bottle collectors, metal scavengers and dumpster divers who forage for value in Hamilton where most of us see junk. Some freelancers equipped with trucks run small enterprises; others are homeless and push shopping carts; eco-conscious "freegans" recover food that’s bruised but still edible. Some, like Parent, have a place to live but struggle to make ends meet. read more >>