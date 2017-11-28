There's Finally an Easy Way to Recycle Your Kid's Car Seat

Most parents, by necessity, are amateur kid car seat experts.

Makes, models, making sure the seat you finally buy actually fits your vehicle, making sure your kid actually fits the seat, how to strap them in properly, what they can and can't wear, how long to keep them rear-facing, proper head positioning, proper buckle positioning, expiration dates and recalls... keeping up with how to keep your child safe in a moving vehicle is almost as exhausting as keeping up with your child.

There are entire forums and popular social media groups dedicated to the cause. One Canadian Facebook group, Seats for Kids, for instance, currently has more than 12,000 members including certified car seat technicians who regularly post car seat-related questions and help each other find the answers. read more >>