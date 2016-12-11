There Are Plenty of Environmentally Friendly Alternatives to Traditional Gift Paper

Last year in Canada, over the holidays retailers sold us more than $500 million in televisions and audio equipment, along with more than $400 million in toys and games, almost $200 million in sports equipment and $122 million in jewellery and watches.

All those gifts, given traditionally each year while celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Eid and Kwanzaa, are usually hidden behind wrappings, ribbons and bows that are not able to be recycled. That's right! In Peterborough, and many other municipalities, traditional wrapping paper, plastic and foil wraps, bubble wrap, ribbons and gift bows must all go into the garbage and are trucked off to our landfill.

The majority of nearly half-a-million tonnes of holiday waste that goes to landfills each year is made up of discarded gift-wrapping and shopping bags. But, isn't the experience of watching a loved one tear back the paper to reveal their holiday gift, all part of the fun? And, doesn't everyone love the excitement of finally opening the greatly anticipated present that's been sitting under the tree? read more >>