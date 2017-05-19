The Ocean Cleanup Aims to Reduce Great Pacific Garbage Patch by 50% in Five Years

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is between 700,000 and 15,000,000 square kilometers in size, may be reduced by 50 percent in five years thanks to The Ocean Cleanup. Using a large high-density polyethylene barrier and a screen, The Ocean Cleanup has created a system that can gather floating waste like discarded fishing nets and plastic.

The Ocean Cleanup will begin testing the system off the coast of California later this year, and it plans on officially launching the system next year.