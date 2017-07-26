The Key to the Future of Waste Management? Organics

You’ve just woken up. It’s a sunny Sunday morning and you’re in the mood for pancakes. You whip up the batter—from scratch, of course—flour, sugar, vanilla, eggs (banana if you’re vegan). You clean as you go, wiping counter tops and not thinking twice about throwing away the eggshells (or banana peels) into the garbage.

For lunch, you make a salad and throw away the bottom of the your head of lettuce and other veggies. For supper, your steak is accompanied by mashed potatoes, the potato skins ending up in the garbage as well.

Before you know it, the garbage bag is full, and almost half of what’s in there is food waste. Imagine if there was somewhere else to throw those peels, shells and skins. Your garbage would last longer, and the food waste would go to a dedicated facility to be processed.

That is called diversion and according to Brian King it's the key to the future of waste management.