The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup and Canadian Plastics Industry Association Help Clean Up Etobicoke Creek

On Tues. Oct. 18, 2016, Canadian Plastics Industry Association (CPIA) held its annual “Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup” (GCSC). The CPIA team was joined by staff from CKF Inc and Polykar to help clean up litter along a portion of the Etobicoke Creek in Mississauga, Ontario.

CPIA is a proud supporter of the GCSC which empowers people to make a difference in their communities by taking action against shoreline litter through cleanups. GCSC is one of the largest direct action environmental programs in Canada and the third largest cleanup in the world.

“As a site sponsor of the Shoreline Cleanup, CPIA was very excited to participate again this year.” says Carol Hochu, CPIA President and CEO. “This national conservation effort is a great chance for everyone to get involved and play an important role in keeping our waterways healthy, which benefits our community as well as the plants and animals that rely on our waters for survival.”

By removing shoreline litter from waterbodies, participants in the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup are helping prevent animal entanglement, water contamination and dangers for water-based activities such as boating and swimming. Over its history, the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup has helped to remove over 1.2 million kilograms of shoreline litter – the approximate weight of 259 school buses.

Shoreline cleanups can happen along the edge of any body of water – rivers, ponds, lakes, beaches and anywhere else where land and water meet. The Shoreline Cleanup is a joint conservation initiative of the Vancouver Aquarium and WWF and every year thousands of Canadians participate. You can get involved by visiting www.shorelinecleanup.ca for a cleanup location near you.

Facts

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup is presented by Loblaw Companies Limited, and is an initiative of Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre and WWF-Canada.

Shoreline cleanups began in 1994, when a small team from the Vancouver Aquarium conducted a local shoreline cleanup in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

In 2002, the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup became a national program, providing all Canadians the opportunity to make a difference in their local community, while taking part in a nationwide event.

In 2015, nearly 175,000 kg of litter was removed from 3,211 km of shorelines from across Canada.

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup is Canada’s largest contributor to the International Coastal Cleanup, a global effort to remove harmful litter and aquatic debris from shorelines.

Throughout its 23-year history, more than 1.2 million kilograms of shoreline litter have been removed from Canadian waterways.

In 2015, the most common items found on shorelines included, cigarettes/cigarette filters; food wrappers; plastic bottles and caps; beverage cans and bottles; other plastic and foam; straws and stirrers.

About the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, presented by Loblaw Companies Limited, is one of the largest direct action conservation programs in Canada. A conservation initiative of the Vancouver Aquarium and WWF, the Shoreline Cleanup aims to promote understanding of shoreline litter issues by engaging Canadians to rehabilitate shoreline areas through cleanups. www.ShorelineCleanup.ca