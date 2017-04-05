The Cost of Being an Illegal Dumper #idiot

If you illegally dump garbage and think no one is watching, think again, or be prepared to face a hefty fine or a date in court.

A business recently found this out the hard way when it was issued a $500 ticket through the Township of Langley’s #idiot anti-dumping and littering campaign, after a complaint was received about garbage spotted near 208 Street and 83 Avenue.

An investigation was launched, and black garbage bags full of trash were found in the area. Township crews discovered paperwork inside, which was reviewed by bylaw officers who found a business name and address, and went and spoke to the owners. The owners were not able to explain how garbage from their business – which is not located in the Township - ended up on the side of the road. read more >>