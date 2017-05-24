The City of Montreal Is in Tender Period to Build a New Organics Composting Facility

The City of Montreal is in tender period to build a new organics composting facility.

The project, as a whole, consists of designing, constructing, operating and maintaining an organics composting facility located in the Rivière-des-Pairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal. The new facility will be able to process upto 29 000 metric tons per year.

Call for tenders: May to October 2017

Granting of contract: Winter/Spring 2018

Call for tenders document available on www.seao.ca - heading: Construction work

