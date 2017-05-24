The City of Montreal is in tender period to build a new organics composting facility.
The project, as a whole, consists of designing, constructing, operating and maintaining an organics composting facility located in the Rivière-des-Pairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal. The new facility will be able to process upto 29 000 metric tons per year.
Call for tenders: May to October 2017
Granting of contract: Winter/Spring 2018
Call for tenders document available on www.seao.ca - heading: Construction work