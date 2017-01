The City of Montreal is in tender period to build a new material recovery facility (MRF).

The project, as a whole, consists of designing, constructing, operating and maintaining a sorting center for recyclable materials in the Lachine borough of Montreal. The new facility will be able to process up to 100 000 metric tons of material annually.

Call for tenders: February to April 2017

Granting of contract: autumn 2017

Call for tenders document available on www.seao.ca - heading: Construction work