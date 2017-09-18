The Circular Economy or Spinning Our Wheels: It is not too late to register

Circular Economy

It’s the next buzzword after sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR). But what does it mean, and what does it mean for paper and packaging? Chris Lindberg of the Ontario Circular Economy Innovation Lab explains.

New Blue Box plan and 100% industry-pay

Your customers will soon be paying the total cost of Ontario’s Blue Box. Come hear the chair of the government’s new waste authority (Glenda Gies) explain what that’s all about

What about paper?

Dan Lantz has worked for a municipality, as a consultant, in the paper recovery business, and now runs an environmental group. What are the challenges and opportunities for paper in today’s world?

Live in an apartment?

Paper recovery is generally good but lousy from apartments. Why? Come hear Renee Dello explain what Toronto is trying to do about it.

Industry veteran

Al Metauro got into paper recovery young, and has been with it ever since. Now heading Cascades Recovery, Al has a unique view on where we’ve come from and where we need to go.

Date and Time:

Tuesday October 3, 2017

Registration & Breakfast 8:00

Seminar 9:00 – 12:00

Location:

Islington Golf Club

25 Riverbank Drive

Etobicoke, ON M9A 4X1