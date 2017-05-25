The Biggest Climate Change Story in the World This Week Is Quietly Playing out in Rwanda

One of the tricky aspects of writing about climate change is that it often involves tossing around tiny numbers with mind-bogglingly large consequences.

If, for instance, global average temperatures rise a mere 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, we start losing coral reefs. Go up to 2°C and we risk serious damage to our food supply. At 3°C, the ocean swallows even larger chunks of our coastlines. Each of those notches on the global thermometer, when unpacked across this vast planet of ours, has far-reaching impacts on ice melt, drought, heat waves, and extinctions.

So keep that in mind when you hear about an obscure UN conference this week that is trying to reduce global warming by as much as 0.5°C by the end of the century. Half a degree sounds like a pittance. But it’s not. Not at all. read more >>