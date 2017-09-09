The Benefits of Waste-to-energy Technologies

Instead of hauling food waste to landfills, we might want to use that organic waste to power garbage trucks, your car, truck or SUV while at the same time potentially helping the environment.

Organic waste such as yard trimmings, paper, wood and food produces millions of tons of methane emissions at landfills every year, but it could produce renewable natural gas and liquid fuels such as gasoline and diesel, according to a study led by Uisung Lee of the Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory. His paper, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, helps assess the environmental benefits of various waste-to-energy production pathways while avoiding emissions of methane and other harmful air pollutants.

