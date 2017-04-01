First CNG Powered Waste Collection Vehicles Arrive in Ireland

In a €750,000 overall investment in new CNG Scania trucks and a compressor and refuelling station at its Shannon, Co. Clare operation, Mid-West based waste management company Clean Ireland Recycling, which has its Limerick headquarters on Lord Edward Street, will have the first ever dedicated CNG waste collection trucks on the road in Ireland.

The investment will deliver a 22% saving on carbon emissions and 99% less particulate matter but also a fuel cost saving of up to 30% per vehicle compared with its diesel equivalent.

read more >>