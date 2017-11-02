Textile Industry Needs 'Major Rethink' to Cut down on Waste

The textile industry is the next dirty frontier when it comes to the need to recycle and reduce the amount of clothing that finds its way into landfills and oceans, a Zero Waste conference sponsored by Metro Vancouver heard Wednesday.

The question is what to do about it.

Metro Vancouver announced in 2016 it planned to look at a potential ban on textiles at disposal sites in the region, but for now has decided against it.

“It’s complicated,” Karen Storry, a regional zero-waste senior project engineer, said in an interview. “I don’t think we’re there yet. read more >>

