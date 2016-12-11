Taxing Coffee Cups Is Not the Answer: Here's why

The ubiquitous takeaway paper cup, with its plastic lid and cardboard sleeve, has transformed the coffee industry.

Drinking hot beverages on the go has become so popular that UK coffee shops hand out about 7m cups a day, working out at more than 2.5bn a year. Yet reportedly fewer than one in 400 cups is recycled.

The design of these cups – lined with polyethylene to prevent the paper going soggy – makes recycling difficult and costly; the cups cannot be recycled with other paper waste as they require specialist processing to separate the plastic lining.