Tax Cuts over Carbon Pricing up to Province, Justin Trudeau Says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll leave it up to the New Brunswick government to decide whether to cut other taxes to make up for a carbon-pricing system likely to be announced this year.

At first, Trudeau touted his policy as one that will return carbon-price revenue to Canadians "who are the most vulnerable and the most in need of extra support."

But when he was asked about his Liberal ally, Premier Brian Gallant, choosing to keep most carbon-price revenue to spend on new environmental programs, Trudeau said that was up to the province. read more >>