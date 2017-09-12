Taking Aim at Food Waste, Companies Plan Simplified Expiration Labels

Some of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, including Kellogg and Wal-Mart, said on Wednesday they will simplify food expiration labels in an effort to eliminate confusion that contributes to food waste.

Standardized labeling will use a single expiration date on perishable items and a single quality indicator for non-perishable items, the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) announced.

Confusion over expiration labels costs families up to US$29 billion annually in the US alone, according to CGF, which represents some 400 of the world’s largest retailers and manufacturers from 70 countries. read more >>