Swedish firm to build tire recycling plant in Canada

Scandinavian Enviro Systems A.B. has signed an agreement with Saskatchewan-based ArticCan Energy Services Inc. to establish a tire recycling plant in Canada.

While a precise location has yet to be revealed, the agreement is valid for a period of 18 months and applies to the prospect of a recycling plant that processes 30,000 tonnes of end-of-life tires per year.

ArticCan has been in operations for over 10 years and provides services to the oil & gas industry. It has expanded operations to include provision of energy efficiency, environmental and sustainability services.

“Canada is a very important market for us. Several leading tire manufacturers are established in the region and there is also a high presence of other rubber producers as well," says Thomas Sörensson, CEO of Enviro.

Dr. Anastassia Manuilova, VP of Energy and Environment for ArticCan, adds, "The signing of the MoU with Enviro represents a significant milestone in our strategic vision of finding a sustainable solution that allows recovery of valuable materials from end of life tyres."