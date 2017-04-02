Sweden Shakes Up Shopping With a Mall for Reclaimed Goods

Sweden has a reputation for having one of the best recycling rates worldwide, so it should not be surprising that the Nordic country is home to the world’s first mall that only sells recycled, upcycled and repaired goods. ReTuna Återbruksgalleria, which is about 75 miles west of Stockholm, opened in August 2015 in the city of Eskilstuna.

Its name may sound like the latest Ikea light fixture or nightstand, but ReTuna’s founders want this center to challenge the norms of retail. Suggesting that ReTuna is not only the first shopping center to sell recycled and reclaimed goods in Sweden, but also in the world, the goal of the complex is to “achieve more with what we already have.” read more >>