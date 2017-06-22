SWANA Membership Launches Online Mentoring Program

The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) is proud to announce a new program, MentorMatch, available to members on their online forum, MySWANA.

Established to pair experienced professionals with fellow colleagues looking for career guidance or industry information, the MentorMatch program seeks to promote professional development, networking, and overall member engagement.

By signing up on SWANA’s members-only social network, members can register as either “mentors” or “mentees,” or both, and match with other professionals in their area of interest. After matching, members enter into a mentoring relationship for the next six months where mentors are available as a resource to discuss career development, professional goals, and give industry-specific advice.

“We are excited to launch MentorMatch as our newest member benefit,” stated Darryl Walter, SWANA’s Director of Membership. “Through this program, mentors and mentees can make connections with their fellow colleagues and in turn, help each other grow personally and professionally."

Through MentorMatch, benefits abound for both mentors and mentees — experienced professionals can enhance their leadership abilities and grow their professional network, while professionals and students new to the solid-waste and recycling industry can both strengthen their skills and knowledge-base.

“Many of SWANA’s rapidly growing membership are Young Professionals or others who are still learning about the industry; at the same time, many members have decades of solid waste experience,” stated David Biderman, SWANA’s Executive Director and CEO. “MentorMatch provides a terrific way for the younger and newer members to learn more about this great industry, make new connections, and enhance their expertise. I hope that many of SWANA’s more than 9,000 members take advantage of this program, which benefits not just the individuals involved, but the industry as a whole.”

In the past year, SWANA has added numerous member benefits including a new Affinity Program, increased safety resources, free student membership, and now MentorMatch, creating further value for SWANA’s growing membership.

To learn more about SWANA’s new MentorMatch program, please visit swana.org/Membership/MembershipInformation/MembershipBenefits/MentorMatch.