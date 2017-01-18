Surrey Group Recycles Almost 20 Tonnes of Vancouver Island Beach Debris

Volunteers with the Ocean Legacy Foundation hauled away about 20 tonnes of Styrofoam, buoys, plastic drink containers and more from Vancouver Island beaches over the spring and summer of 2016.

But that wasn't the end of the story: the Surrey-based group took on the monumental task of sorting through that garbage and recycling orupcycling it.

"When we brought all of the material back into Vancouver, we had what I like to call the 'Great, 14-day Upcycle Challenge,'" executive director Chloe Dubois told All Points West host Robyn Burns. read more >>