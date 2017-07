The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed the Cowichan Valley Regional District’s application to appeal its case against the controversial contaminated soil landfill above Shawnigan Lake.

The fact that it was dismissed “with costs” could also have financial implications for the district.

Jon Lefebure, chairman of the CVRD, said the regional district is "disappointed" as it felt it was important the decision by the BC Court of Appeal, made on Nov. 3, 2016, on the issue be reviewed.