Supreme Court of Canada Asked to Rule on Shawnigan Lake Contaminated Soil Landfill Site

The battle over a contaminated soil landfill site at Shawnigan Lake is being taken to the country’s highest court.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to review a court decision that allowed dumping at the Stebbings Road facility to continue.

The B.C. Ministry of Environment had granted a permit to South Island Aggregates (SIA), Cobble Hill Holdings (CHH) and South Island Resource Management (SIRM) to dump some 5 million tons of contaminated soil at the former quarry. read more >>