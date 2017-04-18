Stratford City Council Votes to Consider Energy Recovery Facility That Would Convert Organic Waste to Biogas

Kitchen scraps could soon be making the City of Stratford some serious dough.

Potential plans to construct a facility that would turn organic waste into renewable natural gas came before city council earlier this week. In a unanimous decision, councillors gave the city the green light to enter into an informal partnership with two agencies to look at building a facility that would produce renewable natural gas.

"This is an interesting project. It's a partnership between the city, the Ontario Clean Water Agency...and General Electric Water and Process Technologies," director of infrastructure and development services Ed Dujlovic said at the council meeting.