Stony Plain Gets Brash on Trash

With a municipal election slated for later this fall, the common campaign slogan “cut the waste” will be a common phrase around the Stony Plain town office in 2017.

The motto, however, is not aimed at cutting costs or government programs this time. The Town, quite literally, is seeking to cut the amount of waste that gets sent to the landfill.

“Our rebrand this year is ‘just don’t trash it,’ “ corporate communications officer Stephanie Barsby Boisvert said. “We’re hoping with this line, people will stop and think of what to do with their garbage. The easiest thing to do is just put everything in the garbage can, but we’re asking people to recycle and compost.” read more >>