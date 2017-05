A fire at the Eastman Recycling plant in Steinbach, Man., Thursday morning caused between $500,000 and $2 million in damage, says the city's fire chief.

Kelvin Toews said it took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. Crews were called to the plant shortly after 11 am CT.

The huge plumes of black smoke that billowed from the building were caused by plastic and rubber inside, he said.