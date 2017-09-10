Starbucks Will Start Halving the Price of Its Food at the End of Every Day

Starbucks is planning to reduce food prices in many of its stores near the end of the day, in a bid to curb wastage.

The American coffee chain has said it will reduce the price of some foods by 50 per cent in its company-operated UK stores, which includes more than 350 locations.

The plan is to cut the prices of food which would otherwise be thrown away during the last hour of trading, in order to shift more leftover stock. The money made from the sale will then be donated to Action Against Hunger, an organisation fighting global hunger. read more >>