Split Vote Oks Curbside Recycling: Medicine Hat

A local residential curbside recycling program will be developed by mid-2018 after city council approved by a 4-3 margin Monday that staff should seek out a deal with a third-party contractor.

That will likely not however, be REDI Enterprises, the non-profit agency that has operated the city’s sorting facility for the past 16 years.

Councillors who voted for and against the motion said they hoped REDI would earn some consideration in contract development, but officials and other councillors said negotiations are only set to begin. read more >>