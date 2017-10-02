Southwest New Brunswick Residents to Benefit from Landfill Upgrades

The governments of Canada and New Brunswickare committed to investing in local infrastructure that ensures Canadians and their families have access to modern, reliable waste management services that meet their needs. These investments safeguard the health and well-being of residents, protect provincial waterways and preserve local ecosystems.

Karen Ludwig, Member of Parliament for New Brunswick Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable John Ames, New Brunswick Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, and Joyce Wright, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission, today announced $4.5 millionin funding to support upgrades to the Hemlock Knoll Landfill. read more >>