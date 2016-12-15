Source Separated Collections Could Save Welsh Councils £1m Annually

New research suggests switching to source separated recycling collections could save Welsh councils over a million pounds a year.

A new report from WRAP Cymru shows that source separated kerbside collections offers the most cost effective approach to achieving high recycling rates, it says.

Commissioned by the Welsh Government, the report,“Harmonised Recycling Collections Costs Project: Phase One” compares the cost of alternative approaches to the collection of recycling. Comparing source separated kerbside collections to commingled and two stream collections. read more >>

