Sorting out the Recycling Pickup Delays: Vancouver

It's been weeks since trucks have collected recycling from some Vancouver homes.

While the lengthy delays have come amid a series of winter storms, garbage and green waste collection, in some areas at least, has continued undeterred.

Call the city about the problem, and staff will say it has nothing to do with them — call Smithrite Disposal instead. And while Smithrite will pick up the phone, it is non-profit industry association Multi-Material BC that claims responsibility for making sure recyclables are picked up. And MMBC insists Smithrite is working hard to sort it all out. read more >>