Some Wrapping Paper, Gift Bags Can't Be Recycled: Regina

When Christmas is finally here and the gifts are unwrapped, many families are left with the task of clean up.

Many residents in Regina are wondering what exactly to toss in the waste and what to recycle. The City of Regina set the record straight Wednesday.

Residents can recycle wrapping paper this holiday season, but there are many exceptions.

Shiny foil or metallic gift wrap, wrapping paper with laminates or shiny adhesives that bind glitter to the paper, glossy gift bags and gift bags with rope handles cannot be recycled. read more >>