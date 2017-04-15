SOCRRA in Michigan Chose Machinex to Build Its First Single-stream Sorting System

The construction of a single-stream material recovery facility (MRF) was granted to Machinex after a public bid by the Southeastern Oakland County Resource Recovery Authority (SOCRRA).

This new single-stream system, located in Troy, Michigan, will replace their existing dual stream system. The MRF will be ready for operation next fall, around the same time as the new one-bin recycling collection contract. Serving several surrounding municipalities in the state of Michigan, the new sorting center plans to double its capacity from 15,000 to 30,000 tons per year.

The existing building will be expanded to include a new tipping floor space as well as a new, two-level education room. The system will include a drum feeder, a two-deck MACH OCC screen, a MACH One ONP screen, a MACH Ballistic separator as a finishing device, a ferrous magnet, a Machinex Eddy current separator, a 3 cubic yard waste compactor, and a glass cleanup system.

About Machinex Group

In the early 1980s, Machinex became the first company in Canada to design machinery for material recycling facilities. The company immediately established itself as a leader in designing profitable, quality recycling sorting systems. Today, Machinex is still a world leader in the industry, developing cutting edge sorting, waste management, and recycling technology. Over the years, their experts have designed and installed over 350 turnkey facilities in partnership with leading MRFs in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit the Machinex website at www.machinextechnologies.com.